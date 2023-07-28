Smith (back) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Thursday.
Smith enjoyed a solid start to his rehab assignment over his three plate appearances. The recovering infielder will work up to playing in the field in subsequent games as he attempts to put the finishing touches on his recovery from a mid-June back strain.
More News
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Makes more progress in recovery•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Set for swing progression•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Receiving second opinion on back•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Lands on injured list•