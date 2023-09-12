Smith is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
Smith is hitting .278 with one home run, two doubles and nine strikeouts in five games since getting recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 5. He could continue to see fairly steady work down the stretch, but Smith's elevated strikeout rate makes him a very volatile option over the rest of the season.
