Murray still plans on switching to baseball after wrapping up his college football career at the University of Oklahoma, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "As of right now, I'm going to play baseball. That's about it," Murray said.

The ninth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Murray still intends to fulfill his commitment with the Athletics despite his rapidly-improving NFL stock. While the 21-year-old is expected to report to spring training, the Heisman winner still hasn't ruled out a career in football, and stated as recently as last week that he would like to play both sports if possible. Assuming Murray sticks with baseball, he could develop into a 20-homer threat while offering impact speed on the bases and in center field.