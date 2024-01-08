Murray completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 262 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Murray finished the 2023 season on a high note with a pair of outings reminiscent of his pre-injury days under center in Arizona. The 27-year-old didn't look like the dual-threat fantasy stud he once was upon returning from ACL surgery in Week 10. If Murray can produce numbers closer to his last three games this season (241.3 passing yards/game, 29.7 rushing and 6:1 TD:INT ratio) in 2024, then we could see a bounce-back season in store for the two-sport athlete.