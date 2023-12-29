Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the previous two sessions. He'll now have another 45 hours or so to recover ahead of a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Clayton Tune on hand to fill in if Murray experiences a setback Saturday or Sunday morning. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday morning that he expects Murray to play, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.