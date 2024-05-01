Murray will be throwing to a new No. 1 wide receiver in 2024 and beyond after the Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison, fourth overall, in this year's draft.

Murray's 2023 debut was delayed due to a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered Dec. 12, 2022. Upon his return Week 10, he started the final eight games of the campaign, completing 176 of 268 passes (65.7 percent) for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 44 times for 244 yards and three more TDs. By the end of the season, second-year TE Trey McBride had transformed into Murray's favorite target, and after the offseason departure of Marquise Brown (Chiefs), the quarterback was in search of a dynamic weapon in the passing game. The arrival of Harrison provides just that for Murray, who also will have RB James Conner and WR Michael Wilson at his disposal.