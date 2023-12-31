Murray (illness) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia.
Murray didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness, but he returned as a limited participant Friday before being deemed questionable for the Week 17 action. With his availability confirmed for Sunday's game, Murray is slated to throw to a receiving corps that will feature TE Trey McBride and WRs Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, given that Marquise Brown (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
