Butler went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Butler opened the game's scoring with his first homer of the season in the third inning, a 445-foot solo blast off Jake Irvin. The Oakland outfielder also singled home the game-winning run in the 10th inning to grant the Athletics a walk-off victory. Butler has struggled to start the season, slashing .179/.304/.308 over his first 46 plate appearances, so perhaps Friday's stellar game could be a jump start he needed.