Butler isn't in the Athletics' lineup Saturday against the Guardians.
Butler will step out of the lineup as the Guardians send lefty Logan Allen to the mound Saturday. Tyler Nevin will replace him in right field while batting second.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Collects first three-hit day•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Goes deep in victory•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out against left-hander•