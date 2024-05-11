Butler went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Butler spared the Athletics from a shutout loss with his ninth-inning knock, which drove home Kyle McCann. The multi-hit effort was Butler's fourth of the season over 38 games, with the most recent having come back on April 14. Butler had been mired in a 1-for-19 funk over the previous nine games before Friday, so his season slash line still sits at an anemic .188/.284/.292.