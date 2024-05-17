Butler, optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, made his minor-league debut in Thursday's win over El Paso and went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs.
Butler drew the start in center field in his first minor-league game of 2024 and made an instant impact while working out of the No. 2 spot in the order. Butler had a much different experience against big-league arms (.170/.273/.264), so he'll presumably need to have an extended stretch of success at the Triple-A level to earn a promotion.
