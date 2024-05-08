Butler is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

The lefty-hitting Butler typically sits out against left-handed pitchers, but he'll bow out of the starting nine for Wednesday's early game while right-hander Michael Lorenzen takes the hill for the Rangers. Brent Rooker will serve as the Athletics' starting right fielder for Game 1, but Tyler Nevin may end up being the primary replacement for Butler against right-handed pitching moving forward if Oakland elects to give rookie Brett Harris a full-time role at third base.