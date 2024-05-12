Butler went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

After a rare two-hit performance Friday, Butler was a table-setting presence near the bottom of the order Saturday while displaying some solid plate discipline. The stolen base was a nice bonus and Butler's third of the season overall, and if he's able to continue inching his on-base percentage upward, he could have some upside in that department considering his trio of double-digit steal tallies during his minor-league career.