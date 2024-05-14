Butler was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Butler was moved to Triple-A to make room for Zack Gelof (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Solid at plate again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Rare offensive success Friday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: On bench against righty•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sits down against lefty•