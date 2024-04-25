Butler isn't in Oakland's lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed bat of Butler will step out of the lineup with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees. Tyler Nevin will take over in right field, allowing Darell Hernaiz to start at third base and bat ninth.
