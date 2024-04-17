Butler is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed hitting Butler will grab a seat as St. Louis send southpaw Steven Matz to the hill. Max Schuemann and Tyler Nevin are occupying the corner outfield spots for the Athletics.
