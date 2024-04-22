Butler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Butler will hit the bench for the series opener with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for the Yankees. The Athletics will replace Butler in the lineup with Tyler Nevin, who draws the start in right field.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Collects first three-hit day•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Goes deep in victory•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out of Sunday's lineup•