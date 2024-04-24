Butler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
He golfed a Marcus Stroman slider over the right-field fence in the fourth inning, but the Oakland offense went cold the rest of the way. Butler also struck out twice as he struggles to emerge from an early-season swoon, and through 23 games the 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .190/.301/.333 with two homers, one steal, four runs and five RBI.
