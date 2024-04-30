Butler entered Monday's win over the Pirates as a pinch runner in the bottom of the seventh inning and remained in the game in right field, recording a stolen base but not logging a plate appearance.

Butler was able to work himself into scoring position by swiping second after entering the game for Tyler Nevin, yet he was stranded when Ryan Noda struck out looking to end the frame. Butler's steal was his second of the season, but he continues to struggle to get going against big-league arms as evidenced by his .205 average and .660 OPS across 85 plate appearances. With Nevin thriving at the plate and capable of playing right field, Butler may be a candidate for a reduction in playing time in the near future if his difficulties persist.