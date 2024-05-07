Armenteros was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Armenteros was a lauded signee out of Cuba back in 2016 but has struggled to hit with any consistency since entering the A's organization. In his first taste of Triple-A Las Vegas this season, the 24-year-old has slashed only .133/.278/.250 with a 51.4 percent strikeout rate. Armenteros' removal from the 40-man roster clears space for Tyler Ferguson.