Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Confirmed for Wednesday's start
Hendriks will take the mound as Oakland's opening pitcher for Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Hendriks will serve as the "opener" with the club choosing to go the route of a "bullpen game" instead of having a regular starter toe the rubber. Out of the 11 pitchers on the Athletics' roster for this contest, Edwin Jackson is the only typical starter that will be available Wednesday night. Don't expect to see Hendriks remain in the game past the first inning, as he's only recorded more than three outs twice in his last 16 appearances. The right-hander hasn't given up a run in his previous 11.1 innings and holds a 0.71 WHIP with nine strikeouts during that span.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Likely to open in wild-card game•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Will start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Throws one inning in start•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Set to open Friday's contest•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Expected to open again Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Fires scoreless inning as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...