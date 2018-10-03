Hendriks will take the mound as Oakland's opening pitcher for Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Hendriks will serve as the "opener" with the club choosing to go the route of a "bullpen game" instead of having a regular starter toe the rubber. Out of the 11 pitchers on the Athletics' roster for this contest, Edwin Jackson is the only typical starter that will be available Wednesday night. Don't expect to see Hendriks remain in the game past the first inning, as he's only recorded more than three outs twice in his last 16 appearances. The right-hander hasn't given up a run in his previous 11.1 innings and holds a 0.71 WHIP with nine strikeouts during that span.