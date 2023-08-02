Hendriks (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
At least check, Hendriks was taking encouraging steps forward in his recovery from a bout of right elbow inflammation, but something must have gone wrong in a recent throwing session. The veteran reliever made a triumphant return earlier this year from an offseason diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he wound up appearing in only five games for the White Sox and will now be sidelined until at least late 2024.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Touches 93.8 mph in sim game•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throwing sim game Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Set for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Cleared for throwing•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Out through All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Hopes to throw within a week•