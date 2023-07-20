White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Hendriks (elbow) peaked at 93.8 mph in his simulated game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grifol said that Hendriks' velocity was "up" in the session, which must have been in reference to a bullpen session over the weekend considering the reliever has averaged 95.4 mph in his five appearances with the White Sox this season. The skipper wasn't sure what was next for Hendriks, saying the pitcher will "go in and talk to the trainers and we'll see what our next step is going to be." Hendriks has been out since early June with right elbow inflammation.