Hendricks (elbow) holds multiple contract offers and has set a Thursday deadline for signing with a team, but he'll otherwise hold a throwing showcase in late July if he doesn't receive an offer to his liking, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Regardless of whether he signs with a team this week or at some point after he holds the planned showcase, Hendriks is unlikely to be ready to pitch in MLB games until the final two months of the regular season after he underwent Tommy John surgery Aug. 2 of last year. The major elbow injury was another tough break on the health front for the veteran reliever, who missed most of the first two months of last season while recovering from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Even before he developed the elbow injury, Hendriks' velocity was down a couple ticks from 2022 and he had struggled with command in his limited MLB and minor-league rehab appearances, so the three-time All-Star may not be viewed as a viable closing candidate for his next team as he heads into his age-35 season.