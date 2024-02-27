Hendriks (elbow) was spotted Monday playing catch from about 60 feet, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hendriks is in the early stages of his throwing program after undergoing Tommy John surgery Aug. 2. The veteran reliever has stated that he hopes to be ready to make his Red Sox debut by late July, though the final month of the season may represent a more realistic target for Hendriks, assuming he navigates his throwing program without issue. Hendriks signed a two-year deal with Boston last week, with the organization bringing him aboard with the aim of having him being a more impactful contributor out of the bullpen in 2025.