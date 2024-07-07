Hendriks (elbow) threw another bullpen session Sunday and is expected to ramp up his activity during the upcoming week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hendriks finished his three throwing sessions of the week in New York on Sunday and he'll now progress towards the next step in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last August. The right-hander remains without an expected timetable to return, but his ability to complete the bullpen sessions without any sort of setbacks is a positive outcome nonetheless.