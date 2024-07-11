Hendriks (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Fenway Park, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.

Hendriks has thrown a number of bullpen sessions without any setbacks; however, he's still limited to throwing exclusively fastballs. The Red Sox haven't offered an estimated timetable, which is understandable at this point. Boston manager Alex Cora referred to it as the beginning of a long process. Hendriks needs to incorporate all of his offerings and then head out on a rehab assignment.