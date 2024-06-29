Hendriks (elbow) threw a second bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

All 20 of Hendriks' pitches Friday were fastballs, and the right-hander noted Saturday that three more bullpen sessions are planned next week. The 35-year-old is working his way back from Tommy John surgery from last August, and he is aiming to return to the majors before the end of the regular season. In his last full season in 2022 as a member of the White Sox, Hendriks registered a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 85:16 K:BB across 57.2 innings.