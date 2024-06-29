Hendriks (elbow) threw a second bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
All 20 of Hendriks' pitches Friday were fastballs, and the right-hander noted Saturday that three more bullpen sessions are planned next week. The 35-year-old is working his way back from Tommy John surgery from last August, and he is aiming to return to the majors before the end of the regular season. In his last full season in 2022 as a member of the White Sox, Hendriks registered a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 85:16 K:BB across 57.2 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Completes 15-pitch side session•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Side session set for Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Bullpen session later this week•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Progresses beyond flat ground•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Extends throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throwing from 60 feet•