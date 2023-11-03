The White Sox declined Hendriks' (elbow) $15 million team option Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The White Sox still owe $15 million to Hendriks, and they have opted to pay him annual installments of $1.5 million through 2033. The 34-year-old reliever missed the early stages of the season while recovering from treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and he is set to miss the vast majority of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. Despite his injury, Hendriks could still attract a two-year deal in free agency.