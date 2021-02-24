Barrera has yet to arrive at spring training due to visa issues, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barrera is expected to compete for a backup outfield spot during spring training, but manager Bob Melvin revealed Wednesday that he's a late arrival at camp due to issues entering the country. However, the team is hopeful that he'll be able to join the team soon.
