Barrera has elected free agency, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Barrera was designated for assignment near the end of the 2022 campaign, and he's since chosen to test free agency. He appeared in 32 games for Oakland, slashing .234/.294/.338 with one home run, seven RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
