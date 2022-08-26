Barrera, who was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on June 20, has produced a .282/.327/.483 slash line with 18 extra-base hits (nine doubles, six triples, three home runs) and 27 RBI over the 37 games he's subsequently played with the Aviators.

Barrera has also gone 4-for-6 in stolen-base attempts and scored 26 runs, all while striking out at an acceptable 19.4 percent clip. The 26-year-old has logged 32 games at the big-league level thus far this season, and considering his ability to play all three outfield spots and the Athletics' desire to evaluate young players at the tail end of a non-contending season, Barrera seems a likely candidate for a September promotion.