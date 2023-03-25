site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Luis Barrera: Released by Angels
RotoWire Staff
Barrera was released by the Angels on Saturday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barrera joined the Angels on a minor-league deal after hitting .235/.290/.329 in 38 games for Oakland over the last two years. The 27-year-old will have to look elsewhere for his next employer.
