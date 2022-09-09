The Athletics designated Barrera for assignment Friday.
Barrera was placed on waivers in order to make room on the roster for fellow outfielder Conner Capel who was claimed off waivers Friday. Barrera's holds a .632 OPS in the majors this season which jumps to .782 in the minors over 294 Triple-A plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Solid work at Triple-A level•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Returns to Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Gets second straight start•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Mired in multi-game slump•