Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids hearing with Oakland
Semien and the Athletics agreed to a one-year, $5.9 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Semien has posted a wRC+ between 95 and 98 for four straight seasons, though he received the best defensive grades of his career from both DRS and UZR last season, giving him a career year. He should continue to be a competent but not particularly interesting everyday shortstop for Oakland next season.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers in second straight game•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Solo homer in losing effort•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Two-run blast•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in five•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches base four times•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in two, swipes bag in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...