Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids hearing with Oakland

Semien and the Athletics agreed to a one-year, $5.9 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Semien has posted a wRC+ between 95 and 98 for four straight seasons, though he received the best defensive grades of his career from both DRS and UZR last season, giving him a career year. He should continue to be a competent but not particularly interesting everyday shortstop for Oakland next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories