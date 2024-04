Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Semien's fourth homer of the year put Texas in front immediately Friday, and his sixth-inning single sparked a rally to tie the game at 3-3, but the Rangers' offense ultimately wasn't able to keep up with Atlanta's. Semien has logged a hit in seven of his last eight games while slugging three homers in that span.