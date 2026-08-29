Semien went 2-for-2 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Astros.

The Mets managed only five hits against Hunter Brown and the Houston bullpen, and Semien was the only member of the home side to reach base multiple times. Productive games have been few and far between for the veteran second baseman this season, however. Semien looks to be nearing the end of the road at 35 years old, and he's currently mired in a 17-game homer drought during which he's managed a .224/.297/.241 slash line with one steal, one double, three RBI and zero runs scored.