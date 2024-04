Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's victory over the Reds.

Semien's eighth-inning homer broke the tie in a game that had been deadlocked at 1-1 since the second frame, and it ended up being all that was needed to lift Texas over the Reds in Friday's low-scoring affair. The 33-year-old has now reached the 20-RBI mark in just 27 games, though he's gone just 4-for-25 with two RBI across his last six contests.