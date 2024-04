Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Semien's second homer of the season came with two on and two out in the ninth inning of a six-run game to cut the final deficit in half. It was the eighth multi-hit game of the season for Semien, who also added a run-scoring double on the day. The two-time All-Star who's in his third season with the Rangers now finds his batting average at .288 with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored.