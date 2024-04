Semien went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Cubs.

Semien notched a two-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning before later adding an RBI-single, coming around to score on a triple from Wyatt Langford. Through three games in 2024, the second baseman has gone 4-for-13 with a double, two walks, four RBI and two runs scored.