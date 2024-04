Semien went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's win over the Astros.

Semien reached base in each of the first three innings and later put an exclamation point on his day with a three-run blast in the sixth. The veteran infielder has collected multiple hits four times in his first seven games, but went hitless in the other three. He's slashing .333/.471/.481 with two extra-base hits, eight RBI and an 8:3 BB:K.