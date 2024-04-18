Semien went 3-for-6 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-7 victory over Detroit.

Semien led off the afternoon with a homer off Kenta Maeda, his third longball of the year, before adding two more hits later in the contest as he wound up a triple shy of a cycle. The 33-year-old Semien has gotten off to another strong start this season while serving as Texas' primary leadoff man, slashing .286/.355/.464 with 17 RBI and 16 runs scored through his first 93 plate appearances.