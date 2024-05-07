Semien went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five total RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 15-8 victory over the Athletics.

Semien led off the game with a solo blast off Ross Stripling before driving in three more runs with a pair of hits in the Rangers' 10-run second inning. Semien would add a fifth RBI with his fourth hit in the fourth. The 33-year-old second-baseman had gone nine games without a homer prior to Wednesday's contest, going 8-for-40 with just two RBI in that span. He's now slashing .266/.314/.449 through 37 games this season with six homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base.