Athletics' Marcus Semien: Gets $13 million from A's

Semien agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the A's, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This is his third and final year as an arbitration-eligible player before heading to free agency. He will be Oakland's second-highest paid player, behind Khris Davis ($16.75 million in 2020).

