Semien went a combined 6-for-10 with a home run and three additional runs scored in Wednesday's doubleheader against Oakland.

Semien, who had identical 3-for-5 lines in each end of the doubleheader, homered for a second straight game in the matinee. It's been a productive two days for Semien, who had four hits and a homer Tuesday; the second baseman raised his average 38 points after going 10-for-15 over the last three games.