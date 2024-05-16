Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.

Semien's fifth-inning blast was ultimately all the run support Jon Gray needed to carry the Rangers to a win. Through 15 games in May, Semien is 21-for-68 (.309) with three homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. The second baseman has just one stolen base on the year after reaching double-digits in each of the previous eight full-length seasons, but the rest of his numbers are strong. Semien is at a .276/.320/.464 slash line with eight homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple of 206 plate appearances on the year.