Athletics' Marcus Semien: Moves to leadoff spot

Semien is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Mariners.

Semien hit seventh in the season opener, going 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and a run scored. Ramon Laureano went 0-for-5 with a trio of strikeouts as the leadoff man Wednesday, prompting the A's to give the shortstop a chance atop the order. Semien hit leadoff In 69 games last season, slashing .243/.311/.394 with eight homers and eight steals in 322 plate appearances in those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories