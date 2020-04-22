Athletics' Matt Chapman: Better pitch selection key
Chapman could reach the next level of his development as a hitter by more consistently laying off high or outside pitches, Owen Pointdexter of Forbes reports.
Pointdexter breaks down what the already impressive third baseman could do to further improve, and better pitch selection is one area he identifies as likely critical to Chapman becoming an even more consistent hitter. It's noted Chapman's teammate Mark Canha focused on not swinging at offerings outside the zone last season and posted a breakout year, and that a similar approach by the 26-year-old could lead to both more power and a higher on-base percentage. Pointdexter rightly points out that Chapman has traditionally done only modest damage on high or outside pitches in his career, thereby suggesting that laying off more often doesn't carry much of a risk in terms of missed opportunity.
