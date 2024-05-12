Chapman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Chapman has multiple hits in two of his last three games, and Saturday also saw him go deep for the first time since April 16. The third baseman's first-inning blast was all the Giants needed in the win. Chapman is up to five homers, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven doubles and three stolen bases while slashing .213/.261/.355 over 40 contests. He's yet to really find a rhythm at the plate, and he's also not showing as much power or plate discipline to make up for his shaky contact.