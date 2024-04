Chapman went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Chapman is up to three steals this year, two of which have come over the last three contests. The third baseman has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with four RBI and six extra-base hits over his last seven contests. He's slashing .226/.280/.430 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and seven doubles through 100 plate appearances, but his recent performances suggest he's trending in the right direction.